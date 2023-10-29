Qaiser irked by release of pictures, video of meeting with Fazl

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday termed the release of a video and pictures of his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “extremely inappropriate”.
“We visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house to offer condolences over the Bajaur incident,” the former National Assembly speaker said while referring to a suicide blast at a JUIF workers convention that killed more than 40 people in August. Qasier’s remarks come as a high-level PTI delegation sanctioned by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and comprising him, Ali Muhammad Khan, Barrister Saif and Junaid Akbar met the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head last Thursday. Initially, Qaiser refuted any political angle of the meeting and said the PTI delegation “came to offer condolences [over the demise of Fazl’s mother-in-law]”.
However, according to sources, the hour-long meeting was in fact political in nature and involved a discussion pertaining to the political situation in the country. The meeting was aimed at paving the way for political discourse.
It is pertinent to know that Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PMLF) leader and former Senator Muhammad Ali Durrani has been active in recent months and met various stakeholders for “political reconciliation”. In September, Durrani held a “productive and helpful” meeting with President Arif Alvi. He also met the JUIF chief earlier this week, following which Fazl agreed to play his role in national reconciliation. “Fazl is a national leader who can bring about national reconciliation,” Durrani had said.
