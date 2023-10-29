IHC disposes of PTI chairman’s plea: Adiala jail chief tells court 10 lawyers can meet Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday issued a written order to wrap up a petition filed for amenities to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
The decision was issued by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, mentioning that Superintendent Adiala Jail had informed the court that 10 lawyers could meet the PTI chairman. The court remarked that lawyers for the PTI chairman had expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the jail superintendent. “If the family files an application for meeting with the PTI chairman twice a week, decision would be taken as per law,” the court remarked.
The jail superintendent informed the court 10 lawyers would be allowed to meet Imran Khan on Tuesday and Thursday. Names of lawyers included Hamid Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal, Suleman Safdar, Umair Niazi, Salman Akram, Barrister Gohar, Burhan Muazzam and Latif Khosa.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists light fire during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh...
Woman walks past a mural in Iran, — Anadolu TEHRAN: An Iranian high school student died on Saturday, nearly a month...
Emergency services removing downed trees in Ukraine on Oct. 28, 2023. — Telegram/ kyivindependent.comKYIV,...
The logo of ArcelorMittal, a steel giant that entered the Kazakh market after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is...
Financial issues between PIA, PSO have been settled and fuel supply would increase in coming days, PIA says
During lunch break, resolution’s sponsors lobbied with delegates to ensure it retained sufficient support for...