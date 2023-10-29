IHC to hear contempt plea against Nawaz

Islamabad High Court building. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: A five-year-old contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over anti-judiciary speeches has been set for hearing, Geo reported.

A citizen had filed a contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif over his 2018 statements against the judiciary. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq will hear the petition. The hearing will take place on Nov 15.