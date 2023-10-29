IHC to hear contempt plea against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: A five-year-old contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over anti-judiciary speeches has been set for hearing, Geo reported.
A citizen had filed a contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif over his 2018 statements against the judiciary. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq will hear the petition. The hearing will take place on Nov 15.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists light fire during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh...
Woman walks past a mural in Iran, — Anadolu TEHRAN: An Iranian high school student died on Saturday, nearly a month...
Emergency services removing downed trees in Ukraine on Oct. 28, 2023. — Telegram/ kyivindependent.comKYIV,...
The logo of ArcelorMittal, a steel giant that entered the Kazakh market after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is...
Financial issues between PIA, PSO have been settled and fuel supply would increase in coming days, PIA says
During lunch break, resolution’s sponsors lobbied with delegates to ensure it retained sufficient support for...