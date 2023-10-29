Year’s last partial lunar eclipse witnessed in Pakistan

The full moon is pictured during a partial lunar eclipse in Kathmandu on October 29, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: A partial lunar eclipse – this year’s second and last – was witnessed in the skies across Pakistan for hours on the night between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The dazzling celestial event was set to begin at 11:02pm on Saturday night and reach its maximum point at 1:14am before coming to an end at 3:26am in the wee hours of Sunday, as per a statement issued by the Met Office.

A partial lunar eclipse is a type of lunar eclipse where only a portion of the moon enters the earth’s umbral shadow, resulting in a partial dimming of the moon’s surface. The first lunar eclipse of 2023 occurred on May 5.

“This lunar eclipse will also be visible in various parts of Asia, Europe, Australia, the Americas, Africa, and the Atlantic Ocean,” said the statement before eclipse began.

Earlier on Saturday, expert Prof Javed Iqbal had said the lunar eclipse would last for four hours and 25 minutes. Around 6 per cent of the moon’s surface was to be affected by the eclipse, he added.

As people looked to watch the rare astronomical event, the Met Office said the lunar eclipse would be seen in cities where the skies would remain clear.

People in Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, South/East Europe, and several Asian nations were also able to sight the eclipse.