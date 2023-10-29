Imran seeks permission to talk to sons every week

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the court for permission to talk to his sons every week.
His lawyers submitted an application to the staff of the Official Secret Act special court, which said that the court had permitted him to talk to sons on October 21. However, he was not allowed to talk to them last week. He said he had the right to talk to them, so he should be allowed to talk to them every week. However, the application could not be processed due to the unavailability of the judge.
The full moon is pictured during a partial lunar eclipse in Kathmandu on October 29, 2023. — AFPKARACHI: A partial...
Police officials can be seen standing guard. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred in an attack on a police...
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari. — AFP/Online/FileISLAMABAD:...
Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan logo. — Facebook/Jamiat Ahle Hadith PakistanPESHAWAR: Former member provincial assembly ...
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, while speaking to the graduates of Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad...
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani while meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President and former prime minister...