Imran seeks permission to talk to sons every week

PTI Chairman Imran Khan while looking the other way in this picture released on March 10, 2023. — Facebook/Dr Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the court for permission to talk to his sons every week.

His lawyers submitted an application to the staff of the Official Secret Act special court, which said that the court had permitted him to talk to sons on October 21. However, he was not allowed to talk to them last week. He said he had the right to talk to them, so he should be allowed to talk to them every week. However, the application could not be processed due to the unavailability of the judge.