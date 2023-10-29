Two journalists attacked in Kohat

Police officials in Peshawar can be seen standing guard. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Syed Yasir Shah, correspondent for The News and Geo Television, and his colleague were attacked by unidentified bike riders in Kohat on Saturday, police officials said.

They said Shah and cameraman Qasim were on their way on a bike when the armed men opened fire on them. The attackers managed to escape after firing.

The two journalists sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. The house of Shah had also been attacked with a grenade a few months back. The journalists community has demanded action against the attackers and security for newsmen.