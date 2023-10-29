Eight convocation of AMC held

Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali (c) while participating in the 8th Convocations of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad on October 28, 20923. — Facebook/Haji Ghulam Ali Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, extended his congratulations to the graduates of Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad, emphasising the importance of serving humanity and advancing medical research.

Addressing the 8th Convocations of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, the governor encouraged the graduates to commit to research and innovation in the medical field. He also hailed the educators and parents for their support in helping the students successfully complete their studies.

The governor highlighted the significant investments in education and healthcare by federal and provincial governments and called for visible results in these sectors.

He urged future doctors to maintain high ethical standards, work with dedication and integrity, and emphasised on the importance of bridging the socio-economic gap.

He stressed the collective responsibility of society to provide equal opportunities in fields like medicine to the underprivileged and the middle class.