Colliers trained in safety mining

Coal miners gather outside a mine in the Marwaarh area in Balochistan. — AFP/File

KALAYA: A six-day safety training workshop was arranged for the coalminers to take precautionary steps during mining to save their precious lives.

Organised by the Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and Red Crescent Society, over 500 colliers were imparted training to minimize damage and loss of lives while working in the coalmines. The miners were imparted training in provision of medical first aid, rehabilitation of lungs, fire extinguishing, bondage, taking care of injured and cleanliness of residential places.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Muhammad Hamza Abbas said that the safety training workshop was meant to train the miners with the latest skills to tackle emergencies.