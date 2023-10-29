Official posted

People board a train at a railway station as they return home ahead of Eid al-Adha. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Maqsood Jan has assumed the charge as divisional superintendent of the Pakistan Railways. In a statement, Jan outlined his plans for the division, saying he would implement a monitoring system for all departing trains from Peshawar and ensure timely schedules to bolster passenger confidence in the railways.

Jan said he would collaborate with all stakeholders to foster the development of the railways while upholding a merit-based system within the organisation. He said he would work for the welfare of railway employees.