A representational image of trucks loaded with trade goods. — AFP/File

LANDIKOTAL: In separate inspections, customs authorities seized auto spare parts and medicines at Torkham border here on Saturday.

Custom appraisal officials said they intercepted two coal-loaded trucks at the border and discovered foreign-made medicines and auto spare parts concealed beneath the coal.

The estimated value of the seized items in the open market is worth millions of rupees. Authorities have also detained the trucks and started an investigation.