Saudi envoy appreciates sports gala at IIUI

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki while speaking in the Sports Gala organised by the International Islamic University in this picture released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI)

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) recently concluded its much-anticipated Sports Gala with a vibrant ceremony at the male campus, graced by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

In a heart-warming gesture, Ambassador Al-Malki extended his congratulations to the president of IIU and the university administration for hosting a successful sports gala that witnessed active participation from both national and international students. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in the age of advancing technology, highlighting their role in promoting healthy activities among youth.

While addressing the crowd, Ambassador Al-Malki underscored the strong and enduring relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, emphasizing Pakistan's special place in the hearts of the Saudi people. He praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi government for consistently valuing their ties with Pakistan. The week-long sports gala saw the participation of over 1,000 students from Pakistan and more than 30 countries. With more than 50 departments competing across 30 sports categories, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology emerged as the winner of the Sports Gala 2023, securing a majority of the competitions. The Faculty of Social Sciences and the Faculty of Languages and Literature claimed the second and third positions, respectively, with the Faculty of Computing triumphing in the tug-of-war competition. The Faculty of Social Sciences also received the Best Participation Award.

The ceremony was marked by a captivating performance by Indonesian students, showcasing their traditional martial arts, which received widespread appreciation. In his address, International Islamic University President H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi highlighted the significance of sports in preparing individuals for life's victories and defeats, as well as their role in enhancing the health and education of youth. He commended the dedication of the students, coaches, and the administration for making the Sports Gala 2023 a resounding success. Dr. Hathal also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Ambassador for his visit and announced that a similar sports gala will be organized at the women's campus of the university from November 13 to 17.

The concluding ceremony witnessed the distribution of prizes and trophies to the winning faculties by the Saudi Ambassador, and it was attended by vice presidents, deans, DG, and a large number of teachers and students. Dr. Ghufran Ali Khan, the advisor of the students, who also presented the report of the event, hosted the ceremony.