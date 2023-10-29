Variation in temperature may pose health threats

A representational image shows a doctor writing a prescription. — AFP/File

Islamabad: A great variation in temperature between day and night is being observed in this region of the country these days and according to health experts, it may cause a number of health threats both for the healthy persons and the chronic patients if they do not take extraordinary care at the time.

In case of healthy persons, the health threats may be mild to moderate but for chronic patients particularly people living with heart disease, hypertension, high blood pressure and asthma, the variation in temperature may cause serious complications. It is important that at day time, the weather gets hot in the region while in the evening, at night and at dawn, the mercury falls below 18 degree Celsius making the environment much colder particularly in the open.

Every year, before the setting in of winter in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district, the upper and lower respiratory tract infections take the shape of epidemic mainly because majority of people do not take serious preventive measures to safeguard themselves and their children from bad effects of temperature variation.

The narrowing of the blood vessels resulting from contraction of the muscular wall of the vessels causes complications for patients with coronary heart disease when they breathe in cold air and it is time for these patients to take extra care particularly when outside homes and offices at night. The vasoconstriction also increases blood pressure.

Studies reveal that the lungs function best in warm and humid weather. When you stay outside in extreme cold weather, you may find it difficult to breathe. Symptoms are worse if you have lung disease. The best course of action is to stay indoors in the wee hours of night when the temperature starts falling. Health experts say that elderly people and chronic patients should not come out of homes early in the morning or late at night with uncovered nose as it may affect their health badly.

The significant fall in temperature particularly at night and in the morning may cause body pains among people who do not use warm clothing. Children should be covered properly in warm clothes if going outside at night or in the morning.