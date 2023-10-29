H-8 college triumphs in intercollegiate tournament

A library can be seen inside Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad in this picture released on June 8, 2023. — Facebook/Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad

Islamabad: In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 emerged as the indisputable overall champions in the 10th Intercollegiate Tournament 2022-23, expertly organized by Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad. The college's remarkable journey to victory was punctuated by an impressive total of 336 points, leaving no room for doubt in their triumphant win.

This fiercely contested tournament showcased the talents of college athletes across four exhilarating games: Football, Volleyball, Badminton, and Table Tennis. The players from H-8 College displayed unmatched skills, unwavering determination, and an unyielding spirit throughout the competition. Notably, they clinched the championship titles in both Football and Volleyball, asserting their dominance in these sports.

In a testament to their all-around excellence, H-8 College secured the third position in both Badminton and Table Tennis. These achievements further solidified their claim to the prestigious overall champion title, reflecting their exceptional sportsmanship and dedication.

Dr. Muhammad Khalid, the Principal of the college, extended his heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated efforts of Professor Waseem Raja, the college's sports incharge. He credited Professor Raja's tireless work as instrumental in this remarkable triumph. Dr. Khalid also commended the college's talented athletes for their unwavering determination, noting their pivotal role in bringing glory to the institution. H-8 College's victory serves as a source of pride and inspiration for all, setting an outstanding example of excellence in sportsmanship and athletic achievement.

‘Smart public transport need of hour’

Islamabad: Prof Dr. Muha­mmad Zaman, the founder chairman of Department of Sociology, said that ever growing number of vehicles on the roads of Islamabad has given a rapid raise to road congestion and air pollution. Smart Public Transportation is the best solution for these issues, says a press release.

He was addressing his team in a meeting. Smart public transport system is the major focuses work plan of the university. People of nearly all major cities are using private taxis and car sharing companies and others using smart applications. These services are quite facilitating but are highly overpriced and not affordable for majority of commuters and source of environmental pollution, congestions and long waiting time.

The smart public transport system will be economical and environment friendly. Availability of this smart technology-based transport system will attract the commuters. One bus can easily accommodate around 50 passengers. Even if half of the motorbike users and car riders quit using their personal vehicles and start using public transport system, this will bring a notable reduction in number of vehicles on roads. That will result in less congestion, low carbon emission, and economical for general public, said Prof. Zaman.