Deadline for arms licence applications

A representational image shows a variety of handguns. — AFP/File

LAHORE : October 31 has been fixed as a deadline for the processing of applications for arms licence by the Home Department.

Those who have received the approval for making arms licence and have not done the process yet should complete their process by October 31. The Home Department will re-process all approved applications for arms licences under the Punjab Arms Rules 2017 after the implementation of the Punjab Arms Rules 2023.

Those who have not completed the legal process for obtaining an arms licence will have to redo the entire process for obtaining an arms licence. A spokesman for the department has appealed to people to get their approved arms licence processed by October 31. After the implementation of Punjab Arms Rules 2023, those who have not completed the process will have to go through the process again for arms approval. Those who have approved the amendment of arms licence should also ensure their process by paying their dues immediately by October 31.