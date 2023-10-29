Siraj slams Israel, US for committing genocide of Palestinians

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq while speaking at the Gaza Relief Camp in Liberty Chowk on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq strongly condemned Israel for violating all international laws and norms and the disregards of UN General Assembly's call for a ceasefire by launching a ground assault on Gaza.

Speaking to the media at the Gaza Relief Camp in Liberty Chowk on Saturday, he expressed concern over the unknown death toll resulting from the Israeli ground attack, citing the disconnection of internet services in the area. He feared that the Zionist forces might have killed hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, in fresh attacks.

He questioned the passive stance of the rulers of the Muslim world regarding the atrocities committed by Israel, emphasising the need for them to become genuine advocates for the Ummah. He noted that while the Muslim Ummah appeared to be awakening, its leaders seemed to remain in a state of deep slumber.

He reiterated the demand for a ceasefire and called for the opening of the Rafah Crossing to facilitate the delivery of water, food, and medicine to the region. He urged the leaders of the Muslim world to unite and take concrete steps to assist the Palestinians, stressing that they should not wait until the last person in Gaza falls victim. He said the OIC must exert diplomatic pressure on the US to stop Israeli genocide.

Expressing regret at the unimpeded support from the US to Israel, he criticised Washington, France and other western countries for providing open support to crime against humanity. He said Washington by vetoing a ceasefire resolution in the UN Security Council effectively granted Israeli forces a license to commit genocide of Palestinian Muslims.

He pointed out that America's staunch support for Israeli aggression serves as the foundational trigger for the issue, emboldening the expansionist aspirations of the Zionist state. In light of these developments, he added, the JI has planned the Gaza March, scheduled to take place in front of the US Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday (tomorrow). He appealed to the people to ensure their active participation in the march. He warned that the Islamabad administration must not create hurdles in the way of peaceful demonstrations.