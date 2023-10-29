 
close
Sunday October 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > World

Mike Pence withdraws from presidential race

By AFP
October 29, 2023
Former Vice President Mike Pence. — PTI
Former Vice President Mike Pence. — PTI

Las Vegas: Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the US presidential race, saying, “this is not my time.”

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said: “It´s become clear to me: this is not my time.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors