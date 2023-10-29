Unbeaten Nice move back to the top of Ligue 1

Hicham Boudaoui (R) celebrates after scoring Nice's winning goal against Clermont. — AFP

PARIS: Nice moved back to the top of Ligue 1 in France on Friday after Hicham Boudaoui’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 win away at struggling Clermont.

Algerian international midfielder Boudaoui turned in Romain Perraud’s low cross for the only goal of the game in the 74th minute after Gaetan Laborde had failed to convert a first-half penalty for the visitors.

Boudaoui won the spot kick when he was brought down in the box by Alidu Seidu, but Laborde blazed the penalty over the bar.

Boudaoui’s strike means Nice are provisionally two points clear at the top from their Cote d’Azur neighbours Monaco, who visit Lille on Sunday.

Nice are also four points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in third, with the reigning champions visiting Brest in another Sunday game.

Under their 34-year-old Italian coach Francesco Farioli, Nice are unbeaten 10 games into the season, having claimed six wins and four draws.

They have won 1-0 in four of their last five games and have kept seven clean sheets in eight outings, the exception being their 3-2 victory away at PSG.