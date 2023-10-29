Pakistan pip NZ 3-2 in Johor Bahru

The 11th Sultan Johor Junior Hockey Cup underway in Johor Bahru (Malaysia). — Facebook/azfar.yaqoob.1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged New Zealand 3-2 on Saturday to register their first win in the 11th Sultan Johor Junior Hockey Cup underway in Johor Bahru (Malaysia).

In their opening match the other day Pakistan played a 3-3 draw against India.

In their second match on Saturday, Pakistan scored all three goals through penalty corners. Arbaz Ali banged home Pakistan’s first in the 7th minute through a penalty corner. Basharat Ali then doubled the lead in the 30th minute also on a penalty corner.

Muhammad Sufian Khan scored the third goal through a short corner in the 48th minute. Nelson and Patrick then reduced the margin by netting one after another goal in the last minutes as the match finished 3-2 in favour of Pakistan.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali congratulated the national team and the nation on the success of the national team. Pakistan’s next match will be against Malaysia on October 31.