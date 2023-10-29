Tonali’s 10-month ban confirmed by FIFA

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was found to have gambled on matches involving his former club AC Milan. — AFP/File

LONDON: Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali will miss the rest of the season for club and country after FIFA ratified a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.

The Italian football federation announced on Thursday the 23-year-old had been suspended following an investigation.

Earlier on Friday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said Tonali could feature in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Wolves as the club had not yet been officially informed of the ban.

However, FIFA have now confirmed that a request by the Italian federation to extend the sanction imposed on Tonali to have worldwide effect has now been granted.

Tonali’s agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around Â£55 million ($67 million), has a gambling addiction.