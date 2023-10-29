Indian 13-year-old makes cut at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships

Thirteen-year-old Kartik Singh in action. — APAC

MELBOURNE: Thirteen-year-old Kartik Singh became the youngest player to make the cut at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships, but the Indian golf prodigy will not be posting an historic win after slumping to an 81 on Saturday.

Singh fired an opening-round seven-over-par 78 and followed it up with a 72 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club’s demanding course.

At 13 years, nine months and 22 days, he was the youngest player to make the weekend since China’s Guan Tianlang did the same aged 14 in 2012.

Guan went on to win, and backed up the breakthrough victory by making the cut at the 2013 Masters -- the youngest to do so in PGA Tour history.

The winner of the annual Asia-Pacific championship receives an invite to both Augusta and the Open Championship.

But Singh will not be following in Guan’s footsteps after his 81 left him 21 shots behind China’s Zheng Sampson-Yunhe, whose 65 on Saturday gave him a four stroke lead heading into the final day.

“I came to the tournament with no expectations,” said Singh, who has been playing golf since he was six.

“I had heard so much about it, I just wanted to get the experience. But if there was a goal, it was to make the cut, and I am so happy that I have managed to do that.”

The tournament also featured 14-year-old Malaysian talent Andrew Yap, but he missed the cut.