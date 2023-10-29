SL minister slams cricket board as traitors

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Navin Dissanayake gestures during an interview. — National Institute of Sports Science

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s sports minister accused the country’s top cricket administrators of being “traitorous and corrupt” Saturday, escalating a bitter row between the government and officials running the island’s most popular sport.

Minister Roshan Fernando and the national cricket board -- the richest sporting body in the country -- have been at loggerheads over corruption allegations for months.

The dispute could see the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspend Sri Lanka, which would deprive it of the opportunity to host international competitions.

“The spirit of the game has been overwhelmed by a handful of people who are motivated only by money,” said Fernando.

“I call the current conduct of Sri Lankan Cricket officials shameless, traitorous, and unfaithful to the cricket-loving community of Sri Lanka.”

His comments came in a letter to the ICC, which has reportedly threatened to suspend Sri Lanka Cricket over alleged political interference by the minister.