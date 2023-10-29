Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205
Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338
England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.338
Jorge Martin celebrates his sprint victory at the Buriram International Circuit. — AFPBURIRAM: Spain’s Jorge...
Hicham Boudaoui celebrates after scoring Nice's winning goal against Clermont. — AFPPARIS: Nice moved back to the...
Sabalenka poses at the WTA finals ceremony in Cancun. — AFP/FileCANCUN, Mexico: Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will try...
Tottenham Hotspur in action. — x/premierleagueLONDON: Ange Postecoglou told Tottenham fans to dream after his side...
Aston Villa’s Italian midfielder #22 Nicolo Zaniolo looks on during the English Premier League football match...
The 11th Sultan Johor Junior Hockey Cup underway in Johor Bahru . — Facebook/azfar.yaqoob.1ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged...