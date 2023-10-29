 
close
Sunday October 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Sports

Points Table

By Our Correspondent
October 29, 2023
South Africas Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj celebrate as Pakistan players are crestfallen. — AFP
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj celebrate as Pakistan players are crestfallen. — AFP

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032

India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353

New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232

Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970

Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205

Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387

Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969

Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277

Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338

England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.338

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors