We were lucky, says Bavuma after narrow win

Tabraiz Shamsi (L) and Keshav Maharaj celebrate after seeing South Africa to victory over Pakistan. — AFP

CHENNAI: South African skipper Temba Bavuma admitted his team was lucky after pulling off a one wicket win over Pakistan in a sensational finish to their World Cup match in Chennai on Friday.

South Africa were well on course for a comfortable win at 206-4 after being set 271 to win but Aiden Markram’s dismissal for a brilliant 91 gave Pakistan a sniff of victory.

It was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj (seven not out) and Tabraiz Shamsi (four not out) to score the last 11 runs for South Africa’s fifth win in six games.

Bavuma said his side was lucky to pull off victory.

“I do think we could have shown a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run chase,” said Bavuma. “I think we did have luck on our side. We did give them opportunities to get into the game.”

Bavuma said players were jumping up and down in the dying moments.

“It was a little bit chaotic now with the guys jumping around. I think obviously at the end as well, we were all on the edge of our seats.

“I think you had everyone’s opinions flying around as to how we should be going about that run chase. But at the end of the day, the guys who were in there, Keshav and Shamsi, did it for us.”

Bavuma said his team needed to chase wisely.

“I think the gods were with us. But like I said, it’s easier for us to have those conversations regarding our blueprint and how we want to go about going about those run chases.”