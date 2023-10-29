We came to World Cup under-prepared, admits Arthur

Pakistan’s Director Coaching Mickey Arthur talks to the media. — X/imransiddique89

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Director Coaching Mickey Arthur, who joined the touring squad in India just days ahead of the start of the World Cup, admitted it had been a bad cricketing display that is likely to result in Pakistan’s early exit from the mega event.

With their fourth consecutive defeat, Pakistan are almost out of the race for a place in the semi-finals.

“I have to admit that we left many loopholes in our performance during the World Cup campaign that resulted in almost curtains for the Greenshirts as far as a place in the semis is concerned.

We haven’t played well. The team has not gelled well nor do we have enough form coming into the World Cup. We need to improve in many areas which we are lacking. There are many loopholes which needed to be plugged at earliest,” he said while talking to the media following a narrow one-wicket defeat against South Africa. Though the match on Friday could have been anyone’s game, Pakistan lost all the other three previous matches fair and square.

“We have not done everything right in the World Cup. We did not play good cricket during the course of our campaign and are required to improve in many departments which we would do after getting back.”

He said that the team should have crossed 300 while batting first. “Though we stay in the hunt throughout, we have not scored enough runs. We should have scored more than 300 runs for South Africa to chase.”

He praised bowlers for taking the game down to the wire. “In this match especially we bowled really well. Bowlers kept us in the game but we did not have enough runs to defend. We did not manage the last five overs well and did not even play the whole fifty overs. ”

Arthur, however, looked keen to win all the three remaining matches to leave a good impression. “Now our efforts would be to win all the remaining matches to leave a good impression and end the campaign on a high.”