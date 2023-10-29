Owners told to inform parents six months before selling or relocating private schools

Students wearing face masks stand in queue as they wait to enter their school in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Sindh government has expressed concerns about mismanagement at private schools, particularly regarding the sale and shifting of schools without prior intimation to parents, thereby causing stress to them.

In response to these concerns, the government has issued new directives to address these issues.

A recent meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. The meeting brought together officials from the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh, the School Education and Literacy Department, and the government to discuss various issues related to private schools.

During the meeting, it was noted that the administration and management of some private schools had abruptly closed down their institutions without prior notice to parents, causing significant disruptions to students’ education.

In response to these challenges, the Directorate of Private Schools has issued an official order. The order states, “It has been observed that the administration and management of some privately managed schools close down their schools, shift the school from one building to another, transfer administrative control from one party to another (sell the school). These actions are taken suddenly, without prior intimation, and without obtaining necessary approval from the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh, Karachi. Moreover, no notice is issued to the parents of the students, causing significant problems for both the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions and the parents, who endure mental distress.”

The new directives mandate that the management of all privately managed institutions must inform parents at least six months in advance if they intend to close or shift a school for any reason. Additionally, they are required to prioritize accommodating enrolled students in nearby schools during this transition period.

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions must also be notified, providing appropriate reasons or justifications for the school’s closure. The schools are further instructed to submit the general register (GR) and class-wise student details to the directorate.

In cases where the directorate is not satisfied with the reasons provided for the school’s closure, a committee will be constituted to investigate the matter and submit a report with recommendations.

Furthermore, the directives stipulate that if the management of privately managed institutions intends to shift a school from one building to another or change administrative control (sell the school), they must obtain prior approval from the Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh, Karachi, at least twelve months before the proposed changes are implemented. These measures aim to ensure transparency and accountability within the private education sector in Sindh.