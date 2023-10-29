Old methods

I have been living abroad for over 40 years now, and I can never understand why Pakistan does not want overseas Pakistanis to keep their long-term savings in the country. India, for example, allows its non-resident nations to maintain two accounts in the same branch: one local account and one special account for the diaspora fetching two per cent extra profit with some other facilities. In our case today, no overseas Pakistani can open a new conventional savings bank account. Also, I have been maintaining my account with a Pakistani bank for 40 years now. The bank always sent my cheque book to an international, but now bank representatives say that either I or my authorized representative will have to collect the cheque from the bank. Is this not a joke?

Also, my wife wanted to encash her National Savings certificates. She was told that was supposed to visit the branch or make an authorized relative/friend visit it to get her certificates. If my wife were to visit the branch, she would be spending more than Rs300,000 to collect her certificates with Rs200,000. When will we introduce seamless digital transactions?

Muhammad Javed

Manama

Bahrain