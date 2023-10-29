 
close
Sunday October 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Newspost

Call for peace

By News Desk
October 29, 2023

Thousands of people have been killed and injured in the ongoing ‘war’ between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Now several people have been killed in the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in several areas in the West Bank. Violence in Occupied Gaza and West Bank has reached an alarming level.

It is time for all countries around the world to explore the possibilities for a long-term peace plan between Israel and Palestine.

Mumtaz Hussain

Karachi

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors