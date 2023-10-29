Village without power

Dasht Kunchiti is a village near Gwadar and Turbat. It is a suburb where most government officers and their families live. This area is deprived of electricity. Well-off families are comfortable there because they use solar panels for generating electricity.

But what about those who cannot afford it? They cannot go solar to power their houses. The Balochistan caretaker government should take steps to provide uninterrupted power supply to the area.

Gulafshan Mallang

Turbat