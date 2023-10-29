Gaza goes dark

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel on October 28, 2023. — AFP

On Friday night, Israel unleashed an unprecedented massacre in Gaza as it shut down all communications services in the besieged city while its forces expanded ground operations in Palestine. International aid agencies and the media say they have lost all contact with their staff in Gaza as Israel mercilessly pummels Gaza to dust through its intense shelling. Friday night also saw the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly vote for a ‘humanitarian truce’. The resolution was approved by a vote of 120-14, with 45 countries abstaining. The US and Israel voted no and Israel continued to kill innocent Palestinians without any remorse. This genocide is being perpetuated as the world looks on – some helplessly, some gleefully. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram has rightly pointed out that Israel’s occupation and killing of Palestinians “is the original sin”, reminding the UN that October 7 cannot possibly be taken as the start of the Israel-Palestine situation.

As the Western world quietly watches on a genocide that is being televised live for the world to see, the health ministry in Gaza has said that more than 7700 people have been killed by Israel since October 7; this includes more than 3,500 children. While the US completely backs Israel, the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has called for an urgent pause in hostilities, saying “far too many” civilians, including children, have been killed in Gaza. This is an about-turn by an EU that has been as bad as the US in giving cover to Israel’s brutality. Now the EU is finally acknowledging that what Israel is doing is “against international humanitarian law”. The world has turned a blind eye to Israeli aggression, occupation and genocide for as long as it could and many Western countries are still outright supporting Israel while it kills Gazans, attacks hospitals, and gaslights not just Palestinians but a world in protest. Israel does this because it knows that there will be zero repercussions as the world will not call it a genocide or hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

The death and destruction of innocent Palestinians has been going on for decades but this time around, there have been worldwide protests and condemnation on the one hand and on the other, countries like Ukraine that demand the world stand with it continue to support Israel. The way the US has behaved is not surprising but it is still a shocking reminder that a country that keeps harping on about human rights is itself complicit in mass killing of a people who have no voice. And now that they have been pushed into darkness and Gaza has become a ‘ball of fire’, where journalists are being killed and their families obliterated because they continue to do their work, the real powers of the world have put their weight behind a repressive and criminal regime.

At this time, we don’t know what the numbers will be once communications and the internet is restored in Gaza. But these numbers will be too high and the details too gory. Unfortunately, the Palestinians stand virtually alone. The horrors unfolding before our eyes may be too shocking but are not surprising because each and every powerful regime stands with the oppressors. Israel does not care and neither does the world. The UN resolution is too little, too late. And the way Israel ignored it shows that the UN has little say in these matters.