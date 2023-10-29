Representational image of people leaving with their shopping bags. — Inc

LAHORE: Economic managers of Pakistan would have to fight on two fronts. First they would have to raise the governance bar and secondly they would have to curb consumerism and promote national savings.

Consumerism in the country is limited to affluent classes only. The poor that are in majority cannot afford to spend on luxuries as even the lower middle class hardly earns enough to meet their food, power and Children’s schooling expenses. But the affluent consumptive class affords to indulge in any type of luxury. Moreover, its consumptive elite classes usually do not like what the home producers make and prefer imported stuff. No government has ever dared to curb consumerism.

Instead of banning luxury imports the policymakers impose higher duties that the rich pay.

One way to curb consumption is to make luxury expensive on a regular basis. One time taxes and duties have not been effective in curbing consumption. For instance after charging high tax on luxury cars the owners pay normal road tax on these cars.

For instance after charging high tax on luxury cars the owners pay normal road tax on these cars. The Punjab government more than two decades back imposed heavy road user tax on luxury cars. The other provinces did not follow.

The result was that the luxury car owners from Punjab started registering their luxury vehicles in other provinces thus avoiding the higher tax. Policies in this regard must be imposed all over the country. The fact that luxury car owners avoided punitive tax of the Punjab government shows that recurring taxes on luxury hurt the elite.

Consumption and luxury is seen at its peak in gymkhanas and private clubs where besides rich businessmen, the top bureaucracy are also members. The food and residential facilities at these clubs are provided at heavy discount. Most of these clubs are located at prime locations and have been leased by the state at absurdly low rates.

These clubs are spread over hundreds of acres. The lease charged at these locations even for a plot of half acre is higher. Why should the elite be allowed to enjoy discounts because the clubs are being operated at almost zero lease? Moreover there should be a charge of availing VVIP facilities by anyone who desires such facilities.

Actions in this regard would not be possible without improving governance. Consumption can only be curbed through better governance. Most of the edibles produced in our country are also imported for the elite. Even in liberal economies value added food products are heavily taxed. For instance tomatoes in the US are allowed at very low duty but tomato paste is heavily taxed. We levy much lower duties on value added edibles.

In Pakistan domestic demand is no substitute for the current liberal global market. Its home market is small and relatively "inelastic." Its consumptive elite classes usually do not like what the home producers make and prefer imported stuff. Moreover Pakistan has the lowest saving rate of 12-13 percent of GDP in the region that forces it to seek investment from outside. All successful economies promoted domestic savings by making their financial systems less ready to extend consumer credit. By doing so they forced their citizens to save.