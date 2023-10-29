FPCCI warns of gas price hike fallout

The president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. — Facebook/FPCCI

KARACHI: The president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, has warned the government of the adverse effects of the impending gas tariff hikes on commercial and industrial consumers, saying they would affect as many as 4.3 million customers and fuel inflation.

Sheikh urged the government to reconsider the decision, which has been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and is awaiting cabinet ratification, and to implement it from Nov. 1.

He said the proposed hike was bad economics and should be rationalized for the export-oriented industries, which have already faced an 86 percent increase in gas tariff to Rs2,050 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) and a 10 percent addition in the form of blended cost of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

He also said the general industries had seen a 117 percent rise in gas tariff to Rs2,600 rupees per MMBtu, which they would not be able to absorb.

Sheikh called for an immediate intervention of the apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is striving to bring foreign direct investment to Pakistan, to halt the ratification and implementation of the hike.

He said the government had no understanding and grasp of the criticality of keeping the cost of doing business, ease of doing business and cost of production inputs stable and competitive.

The FPCCI chief proposed that the government should reduce the circular debt of the gas sector through plugging the wastages like line losses, eliminating cross subsidies, conducting scientific surveys to assess the unaccounted for gas (UFG), recovery of dues from governmental, semi-governmental and private-sector defaulters and gas pilferages through professional management of the distribution networks.