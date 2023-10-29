SBP seen holding policy rate at 22pc amid mixed economic signals

The State Bank of Pakistan building in Karachi. — Website/SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 22 percent on Monday, as it weighs the impact of a stable rupee, lower fuel prices and a narrowing current account deficit on inflation and growth, analysts said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy decision after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Oct. 30, according to a post on X, the former Twitter.

“The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Monday, October 30, 2023 to decide about the Monetary Policy. SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.”

A survey of key market participants by Topline Research found that 70 percent of them expected the policy rate to remain unchanged, while 16 percent anticipated a cut of 25-100 basis points and 11 percent predicted a cut of more than 100 basis points. Only 3 percent forecasted an increase of more than 100 basis points.

The SBP surprised the market by keeping the policy rate steady at 22 percent in its last meeting on September. 14, citing positive real interest rates as a factor.

The SBP governor Jameel Ahmad said the decision was driven by the fact that real interest rates are expected to remain in positive territory in the future .

The Topline survey said since then, some positive developments have taken place that could ease the inflationary pressure and support economic activity.

Pakistan posted a current account deficit of only $8 million in September, compared with $164 million in August . Local fuel prices have declined by an average of 11 percent , while international oil prices have remained stable at around $90 per barrel . The rupee has gained against the US dollar.

"These factors have also led to a decline in market interest rates, as reflected by the lower cut-off yields in the recent treasury bill auction and the secondary market yields on short-term and long-term government securities."

However, inflation remains a major challenge for the central bank, as it jumped to 31.44 percent year-on-year in September, breaking a three-month declining trend. The spike in inflation was mainly due to higher local fuel and food prices .

With the recent decline in local fuel prices, along with the rupee's appreciation against the U.S. dollar, Topline Research maintained its average inflation target for fiscal year 2024 at 23 percent.

The survey also showed that 35 percent of the participants expected inflation to range between 20-22 percent, while 30 percent projected it to fall between 22-24 percent.

In response to a question on the exchange rate outlook, 32 percent of the participants anticipated the rupee-dollar parity to range between Rs280-320 by June 2024, while another 32 percent expected it to be around Rs300-320. Only 19 percent predicted it to be below Rs280, while 3 percent forecasted it to be above Rs340.

The survey showed that 41 percent of the participants anticipate policy rate to be in range of 16-18 percent by June 2024, and another 41 percent expect it to be 18-20 percent. On the other hand, 8 percent participants expect policy rate to be in range between 20-22 percent, 5 percent of participants expect policy rate 14-16 percent and 5 percent of participants expects it to be below 14 percent.