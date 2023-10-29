Stocks seen upbeat on monetary policy hopes, IMF review eyed

Two investors can be seen discussing in front of the digital stock board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — AFP/File

Stock are expected to extend their gains in the next week, as investors anticipate a steady interest rate and a positive outcome of the IMF review, analysts said.

They expected the market to retain the positive momentum in the coming week and believed that a status quo in the monetary policy is poised to bolster investor confidence.

Moreover, with the upcoming visit of the IMF team next week, the market will be closely monitoring developments in that regard.

The market slightly gained during the outgoing week as participants adopted cautious approach before the two key developments i.e. monetary policy meeting and IMF review of Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan in the upcoming week.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its note said the market commenced on a positive note this week driven by the approval of the much-anticipated gas tariff hike by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), a significant step towards meeting one of the prerequisites for the IMF's review scheduled to commence on November 2, 2023.

Notably, the current account deficit for September 2023 was recorded of $8 million, down 95 percent month-on-month. The positive momentum was further bolstered by the results season, which contributed to sustaining a positive trajectory.

However, the consistent appreciation of the rupee ended, resulting in the rupee closing at Rs280.57 against the greenback, depreciating by Rs 1.77 or 0.64 percent week-on-week. Moreover, last week SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 220 million, reaching $ 7.5 billion. Overall, the market closed at 50,944 points, increasing by 212 points or 0.42 percent week-on-week.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from commercial banks (369pts), cement (71pts), power generation and distribution (41pts), leather & tanneries (30pts), and automobile assembler (24pts).

Meanwhile, the sectors which mainly contributed negatively were fertilizer (164pts), and technology & communication (102pts).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were BAHL (304pts), MEBL (62pts), HUBC (50pts), PSO (43pts), and OGDC (40pts). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from HBL (78pts), ENGRO (76pts), FFC (73pts), PPL (66pts), and TRG (61pts).

Foreigner selling was witnessed during the week, clocking in at $3.47 million compared to a net buy of $ 2.32 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in technology and communication ($4.73 million) and food and personal care products ($0.4 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by ompanies ($6.4 million) followed by Individuals ($4.2 million). Average volumes arrived at 366 million shares (down by 10 percent week-on-week) while the average value traded settled at $46 million (up by 1.9 percent week-on-week).

Brokerage Topline Securities said the benchmark index gained slightly on week-on-week basis by 0.4 percent as investors exercised caution during the week ahead of the upcoming monetary policy announcement on Monday and forthcoming second review of IMF Stand By Arrangement facility for which IMF delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the first week of November.

Major development during the outgoing week was approval of gas price hike by the ECC by up to Rs2,900/ MMbtu or 2.93x for all consumer categories after an inordinate delay, following which investors came in to book their profit in Oil & Gas Exploration and Gas Utility companies.