IMF review key for rupee recovery next week after 0.6 percent weekly drop

A foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi on March 2, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: The rupee may recover some of its losses against the dollar next week if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves the next tranche of its loan program for the country, currency dealers said on Saturday.

The rupee fell 1.78 rupees, or 0.6 percent, to 280.57 per dollar this week, marking its second consecutive weekly decline.

The currency touched an intraday low of 280.5 on Friday, the weakest level since early September, as the dollar strengthened globally amid signs of a robust U.S. economic recovery.

On the last day of trading, the rupee lost 48.1 paisa, with an intraday high of 280.5 and a low of 280.15 against the greenback.

In the open market, where individuals and businesses buy and sell foreign currency, the rupee also lost 50 paisa and closed at Rs 279.5 for buying and Rs 292.8 for selling, compared to Rs 279 for buying and Rs 282 for selling a week ago.

Analysts said the rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar during the outgoing week as the country awaited the approval of the next tranche of its $3 billion loan from the IMF.

The rupee’s performance is closely linked to the IMF program, which has been providing Pakistan with financial support under a standby loan approved in July this year to address its balance of payments crisis and implement structural reforms.

The IMF is due to review Pakistan’s progress on its economic targets on November 2 and subsequently release the next tranche of about $700 million.

The rupee’s depreciation was also driven by higher import payments and lower export receipts, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that dampened the sentiment of foreign investors and exporters, said Tresmark, a currency advisory firm.

“The rupee will likely strengthen again once the IMF tranche is approved, but until then it will be anchored at the 280 level,” Tresmark said in its weekly review. “With the current Middle East conflict, exporters are reluctant to sell forward contracts.”

Although expectations are high that the rupee will strengthen after the IMF approves the next tranche for Pakistan, fears have been expressed about its long-term strength, following Goldman Sachs’ prediction that the rupee’s good performance will be short-lived.

“The performance of the best-performing currency, the rupee, will be short-lived in the backdrop of financing risks and the upcoming elections,” according to a Goldman Sachs analyst.

“The recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee will likely be short-lived, given soaring interest costs and only short-term arrangements with the IMF and bilateral financing to support the external balance,” analysts led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a report on Wednesday. “The market will continue to require a premium for Pakistan’s rupee ahead of the elections.”