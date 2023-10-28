PPP blames courts for ‘facilitating’ Imran, Nawaz

Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari. The News File

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari blamed country’s courts to give special relief to PTI chief Imran Khan and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement released on Friday, the PPP leader said that the courts were waiting in the recent past for an accused with saying, “Good to see you’ and today arrange for other that raised the question mark on the judicial system as the common citizens have to wait for years for arbitrary relief and justice.

“The game of sending and bringing back through arrangements should be stopped,” he asserted.

Nayyar said NAB made the cases in the past and now refuses to arrest, adding due to the facilitative attitude of caretaker governments, the PPP was demanding a level playing field for all political parties.

Reiterating the demand of elections schedule, the secretary general PPP said the caretaker government and ECP should fulfill their constitutional responsibilities for free and transparent elections. “Those who believe in the people as the source of power demand elections while other addicted to crutches and scaffolding are in a state of limbo,” he said. The PPP leader said the responsibilities of the three pillars of the state - executive, judiciary, and legislature - are clearly defined in the Constitution.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the delay in elections to make the situation favorable for any personality or party will be tantamount to making the Constitution irrelevant.