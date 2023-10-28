MRI machine installed at PIMS after five years

A view of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. The News File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) finally got an MRI machine after five years.

Islamabad’s public sector hospitals were without any MRI machine for last several years and patients were being referred to private diagnostic centers and hospitals for disease detection, diagnosis and treatment.

According to experts, public sector hospitals in Islamabad need at least 10 MRI machines to deal with an overwhelming number of patients who visit these facilities from different parts of Northern Pakistan.

“An MRI machine is now functional at PIMS but it was made functional after the given deadline. I have directed the PIMS administration to take action against those responsible for the delay,” Dr Nadeem Jan said while inaugurating the MRI machine at the PIMS Islamabad.

“I had received complaints that the MRI machine earlier installed at the hospital was non-functional for the last four years and patients were suffering badly and had to go to private hospitals for MRI,” he added.

The minister said the hospital management should initiate a clinical audit system within their hospital to take measures to ensure the quality of service, adding Pakistan Nursing Council, DRAP and PMDC are taking steps to promote merit and transparency.