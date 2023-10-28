Prayer leader injured in Bajaur attack

KHAR: A prayer leader was shot and injured when unidentified men opened fire at him outside the mosque here on Friday, police said.
Bajaur District Police (DPO) Officer Kashif Zulfiqar said the incident happened at the Inayat Kilay Bypass in the Khar Tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district.
The prayer leader suffered serious injuries in the attack and was identified as Zainul Abideen.
