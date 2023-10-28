Sheikh Rashid pardons Rawalpindi CPO, others

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid appeared before a single bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Friday in his recovery case.
The bench was led by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan.
He stated before the court City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi and all these are his culprits . Their faces are included in his arrest. But he pardons them.
The court disposed of the petition after Sheikh Rashid’s statement.
DSP legal appeared in the court on Friday. Sardar Abdul Razzaq, counsel for Sheikh Rashid and his assistant Sardar Shahbaz Khan were also present in the court.
Sheikh Rashid took the plea before the court all was created by Punjab police.
The court inquired if he had gone for chilla, how police were responsible.
Sheikh Rashid said police lifted him first. Then he went to sit in Chilla. Police was at fault in all this situation . They take away children of poor people and then demand money from them.
Then they make their videos after violence that they fall from stairs and their legs have broken.
