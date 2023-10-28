Terrorist killed, 2 injured in Tirah IBO

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed while two injured in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber District on Friday.
According an ISPR press release, the injured terrorists were apprehended by security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area. In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in general area Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers Sepoy Banaras Khan (age 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
