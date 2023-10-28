Four injured by Indian firing in Chobara sector

ZAFARWAL: Four people were killed in Indian firing in the Chobara sector on Friday. According to the tehsil administration, Indian shelling on Merajke continued the whole night, which injured four people, who were shifted to the CMH.
Mortar shells and heavy weapons were used by the Indian side. People are being evacuated to safer places, local officials said. Seven houses were also damaged in the firing. Pakistan Rangers are also retaliating in a befitting manner. The local administration said they were assessing the losses.
