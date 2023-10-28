Punjab govt finalises plan to deport illegal foreign nationals

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir addressing a press conference. — Screengrab/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government has finalised a plan to deport foreign nationals, including Afghans, residing illegally in the province.

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir has said Afghan nationals found to be residing in Punjab without proper documentation will face arrest and subsequent repatriation to Afghanistan, commencing from the start of next month.

“The provincial government has taken measures to establish 36 deportation centers in various cities to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals,” he remarked.

Amir Mir clarified that the deportation process will exclusively target illegal residents, emphasising that no specific class of individuals will be unfairly singled out. He highlighted Pakistan’s historical role in hosting refugees but reiterated the need to adhere to international law, which requires the deportation of those without proper documentation.

Mir assured that illegal residents, including women and children, will be temporarily housed in the deportation camps and provided with essential facilities. He also issued a stern warning to citizens harboring or collaborating with illegal Afghan residents, cautioning that action would be taken against them after the specified date.

Starting from November 1, Pakistan will strictly enforce its immigration regulations, with those possessing valid registration cards exempted from deportation.

The information minister stressed that individuals willing to leave voluntarily before October 31 will be permitted to do so. The initial phase of this operation will target those lacking any proper documentation. With approximately 164,000 illegal Afghan residents in Punjab, of which 99,000 have already been identified, the identification process continues on a daily basis, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi, while interacting with media after visiting a project here, said no leniency will be shown to any foreigner residing unlawfully. A crackdown will be also launched against those trying to provide shelter or hiding the foreigners residing unlawfully in Punjab. No pardon of any kind will be granted to those helping the foreigners residing unlawfully.