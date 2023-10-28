CITY PULSE

A scene from Khoya Hua Aadmi. x/bilalfqi

Khoya Hua Aadmi

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Khoya Huwa Aadmi’, a play written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi and directed by Sibtain Ali. The event will be held every day at 8pm until October 29. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

The Penwith Portfolio

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists: Robert Adams, Alan Davie, Merlyn Evans, Duncan Grant, Barbara Hepworth, Peter Lanyon, Bernard Leach, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, John Piper and Micheal Rothenstein. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

The Karachi Art & Craft Gala

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an exquisite art and craft winter gala. ‘The Karachi Art & Craft Gala’ will be held at the gallery on November 4 and November 5. Contact 0345-8287226 for more information.

An Artistic Odyssey

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Anwer. Titled ‘An Artistic Odyssey’, the show will run at the gallery until November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

A Silent Walk Through the Storms

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jamal Ashiqain. Titled ‘A Silent Walk Through the Storms’, the show will run at the gallery until November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.