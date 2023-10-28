KU observes Kashmir Black Day

Representational image. The News File

The mental and physical torture and suppression of human rights in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a shameful act of the so-called largest democratic country in the world.

The treatment Kashmiri people have been facing for the last seven decades is an eye-opener for the United Nations, European Union, Organization of Islamic Conference and human rights groups, but, unfortunately, none of them dare to stand for the Kashmiri people and their rights to self-determination.

Even the US did not violate human rights and restrain the Vietnamese like the Indians are doing in the occupied Kashmir and Israel in Palestine. These views were expressed by the acting vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, Justice (retired) Hasan Feroz on Friday.

He was addressing the Kashmir Black Day programme arranged by the KU Students’ Advisor Office to express solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Kashmir. Feroz said that today we stand in solidarity with Kashmiris as they have been oppressed since October 27, 1947, when India occupied their beautiful valley.