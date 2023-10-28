Minor girl killed, mother injured as car crashes into rickshaw

Representational image. The News File

A minor girl was killed, while her mother and a rickshaw driver injured as a speeding car hit the rickshaw in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday.

The incident occurred near Perfume Chowk in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 18 within the remit of the Sharea Faisal police station. After getting information, police and rescue services reached the spot and took the causalities to a hospital, where the deceased was identified as eight-year-old Ayesha.

Police said the mother and daughter were returning to their home in Malir in a rickshaw after visiting a doctor. On the way, the mother and daughter stopped to take food from a restaurant. In the meantime, a speeding car hit the rickshaw.

Police added that a woman was driving the car, with a child in her lap. She was taken into custody, but later released from the police station on a surety bond, after the deceased girl’s family asked police to not register an FIR as they were discussing a settlement.