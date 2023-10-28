Prayer leader shot, injured in Bajaur attack

Representational image. The News File

KHAR: A prayer leader was shot and injured when unidentified men opened fire at him outside the mosque here on Friday, police said.

Bajaur District Police (DPO) Officer Kashif Zulfiqar said the incident happened at the Inayat Kilay Bypass in the Khar Tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district.

The prayer leader suffered serious injuries in the attack and was identified as Zainul Abidden.The injured cleric was rushed to a nearby health facility but was shifted to Peshawar later due to the serious nature of the wounds. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The DPO said a search had been launched to arrest the culprit(s).