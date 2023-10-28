Protesters seek release of ANP member

Leaders of South Waziristan Lower Political Alliance staged a protest in front of Wana City Police station on Friday to demand the release of Awami National Party (ANP) member, Ayaz Wazir. Faceook/Rising Wana

WANA: Leaders of South Waziristan Lower Political Alliance staged a protest in front of Wana City Police station on Friday to demand the release of Awami National Party (ANP) member, Ayaz Wazir.

Leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), ANP and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) participated in the demonstration to demand the release of Ayaz Wazir.Imran Mukhalis from PPP, Noor Zaman Wazir from ANP, Ashfaq Wazir from PkMAP and Asad Ullah Wazir from JI spoke on the occasion. They termed the arrest illegal.

The speakers also demanded the shifting of the judicial offices from Tank district to South Waziristan Lower headquarters, Wana. On this occasion, the leaders of the political parties also said that South Waziristan Lower district is located 170 km away from Tank district.

They said the courts and jail of South Waziristan Lower Waziristan are located in the Tank district due to which the poor people of Waziristan are facing a lot of difficulties.