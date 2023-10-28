Rural women’s cell numbers used in crimes: official

Representational image. valcarcellaw.com/

PESHAWAR: A significant number of Pakistani cellular phone numbers have been found to be associated with extortion, terrorism, or financial fraud, with registrations often under the names of rural women who remain unaware of these illicit activities.

According to Deputy Inspector General Imran Shahid of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), criminals and terrorists have collected the biometric data and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of these women when they enrolled in various support programmes, including the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Officials said mostly Afghan SIMs are used for extortion calls and other criminal purposes but many local numbers are also being used that are registered through fraud.

The misuse of Afghan SIM cards is common for extortion and other criminal purposes, while fraudulent registration is also prevalent for local numbers. Investigations into terrorist incidents and extortion cases have revealed that SIM card owners are typically housewives from remote villages who are oblivious to the misuse of their CNICs and biometric data.