World urged to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Capital Metropolitan Government Mayor Zubair Ali on Friday said the nation had always supported the Kashmiris struggle for independence.
“This support will continue till the people of occupied Kashmir get independence from India,” said the mayor, hoping that Indian occupation of Kashmir would soon come to an end.Speaking at a function organized in connection with the Kashmir Day, he said October 27, 1947 was a black day when the Indian forces forcibly occupied Kashmir and committed crimes against innocent people.
He said independence was the right of the people of occupied Kashmir and that the international community should work for implementation of the UN resolutions.The mayor said human rights organizations should take notice of the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.
