Son guns down mother over domestic dispute

Representational image. The News File

Islamabad:A young man shot his mother on a domestic issue at Chrah Kahoon falling in the jurisdiction of Nelore police station, the police said. Ajmal Faraz, lodged a complaint with the Nelore Police Station saying that his brother, Saddam Hussain fought with his mother, Nareen Bibi on a domestic issue opened fire on her, and sped away.

His mother fell down after sustaining serious injuries. However, she was shifted to PIMS but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. The police have initiated an investigation after lodging a case against the accused.