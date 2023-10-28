Respiratory tract infections start hitting children

Representational image. hellodox.com/

Islamabad:After a change in weather conditions in this region of the country, almost all public and private sector healthcare facilities have started receiving a good number of child patients with respiratory tract infections.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that a significant fall in temperature has increased the incidences of upper respiratory tract infections including sore throat, cough, colds and flu along with fever among children in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Nearly 20 per cent of all child patients visiting the paediatrics departments at the public sector hospitals in the federal capital and allied hospitals in Rawalpindi are with respiratory tract infections though the cases of diarrhoea among children are still being reported, said President Pakistan Paediatrics Association Federal Branch Professor Dr. Tariq Saeed Sheikh while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

Data reveals that at present, nearly 20 per cent of all child patients visiting healthcare facilities are with complaints of diarrhoea while not more than five per cent of the child patients are with lower respiratory tract infections, pneumonia at the moment that may hit child population badly in the coming weeks.

According to Professor Tariq, the number of child patients with complaints of upper respiratory tract infections, however, is on the rise mainly because of a sharp fall in mercury at night and in the evening. Though the factors responsible for spread of respiratory tract infections including fall in temperature and air pollution are there but the most important fact is that the RTIs can be avoided by following proper preventive measures, he said.

He added that though the situation regarding spread of RTIs including pneumonia is well under control in this region of the country at present, but it is the right time to educate parents on how they can safeguard their children from upper and lower respiratory tract infections. The most important thing to protect children and infants from these infections is to keep the environment of their rooms clean, he said.

Studies reveal that overcrowding in a room as happened in winter contaminates the environment if the room is not properly ventilated. The rooms in which children and infants are kept should have a proper ventilation system and should be in access to sunlight.

It is time to make parents aware of the fact that pneumococcal vaccine that is available under the Expanded Program on Immunization in almost all public sector hospitals must be administered to all infants as it provides major cover against pneumonia, said Professor Tariq. Three doses of pneumococcal vaccine are administered to infants at the age of six weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks.

He added that children below five years of age must be administered haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine which is also available at the public sector hospitals free of cost under the Expanded Program on Immunization. The vaccines are the major protection against pneumonia and meningitis, he said.

He said the time has come for parents to start providing protection to children and infants against cold to safeguard them from seasonal infections. Parents must be aware of the fact that infants who are breastfed have the least chances of getting respiratory tract infections, he said.